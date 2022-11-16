International Finance Corporation (IFC) has announced the appointment of Sarvesh Suri as its new Regional Industry director for Infrastructure and Natural Resources in Africa.

Suri, who brings more than 20 years of global investment and development expertise to his new role, will drive IFC’s strategy to connect more people and businesses in Africa to sustainable infrastructure.

In his role, Suri will lead IFC’s Infrastructure and Natural Resources investment team across Africa to develop and implement power, water, telecoms, transport and other infrastructure projects with public and private sector partners, expanding the reach of essential services. He will be based in Johannesburg, where he began his new role yesterday.

Commenting on the new appointment, IFC vice president for Africa, Sérgio Pimenta, said: “I am pleased to welcome Sarvesh to his new role. I know his experience delivering on critical areas of work across the World Bank Group will enable him to grow IFC’s business and impact in Africa and help close the critical infrastructure gap facing the continent.”

On his part, Suri said: “this is a crucial time for Africa to expand access to clean energy, to bridge the connectivity gap through both efficient transportation and digital technologies, and to make cities more inclusive and resilient as urbanization continues. I am excited to work with the team in the region to connect more people to essential services.”