The House of Representatives has called for an urgent and thorough investigation of the killings of seven persons from Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

This followed the plenary’s adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Hon Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau) on Tuesday.

Moving the motion, Gagdi expressed grief over the incident in which those innocent citizens were brutally murdered by some Armed Militia while repairing their motorcycles at a mechanic garage.

The lawmaker said the victims were residents in Awka carrying out their legitimate peaceful services as motorcycle riders at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Gate.

He expressed worry that the victims were neither terrorists, bandits, or criminals but peace-loving citizens of Nigeria who are free to reside and do business in any part of Nigeria.

Gagdi said the victims, Joseph Ishaku (31), Jamila Haruna(20), Abdultawab Aliyu (28), Abdul-Razak Muhammed (18), Nurudeen Yusuf (23), were all shot to death. At the same time, Ayuba Habu (23), Abdulkareem Haruna (25) and Anas Abdulwahab (30) were severely injured.

According to the chairman of the House Committee on Navy, the victims, who are his constituents, were all from the Gumshar and Gwamlar Areas of Kanam Local Government of Plateau State.

He expressed worry that; “this barbaric act in the South-eastern part of the country is threatening our existence and freedom of movement and right to life and liberty to live anywhere in Nigeria as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, this is condemnable and unacceptable.

“If prompt security measures are not put in place to safeguard the lives of Nigerians living in other regions, it may lead to anarchy and total insecurity across the Federation; hence, reprisal attack could not be avoidable.”