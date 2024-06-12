Ad

When Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya hosted the first-ever Gombe Investment Summit—GoInvest 2022—few could foresee the substantial benefits awaiting the state.

Today, the Jewel in the Savannah, as Gombe is fondly called, shines brightly with billions of Naira in investment funds and revenue acruing as Governor Inuwa continues to accelerate the state’s development, winning the Best State in Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria in 2022 and 2023 and Triple A ranking in socio-economic indices.

The governor’s investment mission to Morocco exemplifies his strategic and sector-specific approach. Accompanied by a high-level delegation, Governor aimed to promote economic collaboration and attract foreign investment to Gombe. Key sectors targeted include agribusiness, animal husbandry, trade, education, and local government administration.

The delegation includes cabinet members, state legislators led by the Deputy Speaker, traditional rulers headed by the Emir of Gombe, heads of tertiary institutions, local government chairmen, and key business figures. This diverse and influential team attests to the Governor’s determination to position Gombe as a premier investment destination, leveraging its status as the best state in Nigeria for ease of doing business and its impressive rankings in socio-economic indices.

Leveraging the state’s advantages—such as a 1,000-hectare industrial park, vast arable land, and abundant water resources—the mission is already securing partnerships that would create jobs and boost the economy of Gombe State..

Prior to this mission, Governor Yahaya had met with the Moroccan Ambassador to Nigeria, H. E. Moha Ou Ali Tagma, to discuss potential cooperation. This visit to Morocco built on those discussions.

The mission began with a meeting with Adamu Salisu Zanwa, the Charge d’Affairs and Acting Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco, to seek diplomatic backing and support from Nigerian authorities in Rabat for Gombe’s business initiatives.

One key achievement in the mission was securing a partnership with the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI) to drive socio-economic progress and unlock new opportunities in line with the Governor’s vision of a prosperous and sustainable future for Gombe state.

The team was also able to establish partnership with the Moroccan National Agency for the Development of Aquaculture (ANDA) to develop Gombe’s water bodies for fish farming. The Governor also proposed an exchange programme for skill development and collaborative research projects with the Moroccan institutions.

The delegation engaged with the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa) in Rabat, emphasizing the importance of empowering local governments, with Gombe positioning itself to pilot the African Territorial Investment Agency (ATIA) in order to explore financing for infrastructure projects. The Governor expressed Gombe’s intent to access grants under UCLG Africa’s programmes to support local development.

Education is another cornerstone of Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s investment drive. In Morocco, he established a partnership with the British Education Group, proprietors of Coventry University, Bouskoura. This collaboration aims to promote Gombe’s tertiary education sector, providing students with greater access to high-quality education and international learning opportunities to ensure that the youth are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in a globalized world.

The Governor of Gombe State also sought and secured a robust partnership with COPAG Bladna of Morocco in a bid to unlock the full potential of its livestock resources to pave the way for a more profitable dairy business ventures and thriving agricultural economy. By adopting COPAG’s successful dairy model, Gombe plans to introduce sustainably produced dairy products, such as flavoured milk, butter, cheese, and yogurt, into the market.

The Governor concluded the mission with a visit to the Office Chérifien des Phosphates (OCP) in Morocco, the world’s largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer which is also a global leader in renewable energy and unconventional water sources. Gombe and OCP signed an MoU to collaborate on a comprehensive and holistic development project and complement each other’s efforts to address productivity and sustainability challenges along the whole agricultural value chain.

As the delegation concludes this strategic mission, the beneficial trip is expected to further bolster Gombe State’s achievements in development and industrialisation, enhancing livelihoods and securing a brighter future for the state.