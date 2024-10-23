Former Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr George Moghalu has condemned last weekend’s murder of eleven young men by gunmen during the annual Onwa Asaa festival at Nibo in Awka South local government area of Anambra State.

Moghalu, in a statement commiserating with the families of the victims, expressed worry over the killings by gunmen who he observed to be on the loose and bent on creating chaos and disorder in the state.

The Labour Party’s chieftain said, “This heinous act of violence, where innocent lives are being brutally snatched away, and communities thrown into chaos, is a direct affront to the values of peace and unity that we hold dear.

“This persistent attack on innocent people in our various communities is a matter of grave concern because security is one of the cardinal objectives of any serious government.”

He called on the Prof. Charles Soludo-led state government to wake up to its responsibility and ensure that Anambra does not slide into a theatre of terrorism and extreme violence.

While extending his condolences to the families of the deceased persons, Moghalu prayed for the repose of their souls.