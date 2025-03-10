The national publicity Secretary of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Oladiipo Johnson, on Sunday boasted that a more formidable and vibrant NNPP would emerge in the last quarter of the year 2025.

He spoke with LEADERSHIP in Osogbo shortly after the Fidaus prayers organised by NNPP for the Special Adviser to Kano State Governor on Yoruba Affairs, Alhaji Abdullateef Abiola Abdulsalam aka ‘Triple A’.

According to him, efforts have been made to rebuild and reposition the party since the 2023 elections by ensuring its participation in all offline elections across the country and its readiness to participate actively in the coming Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun State elections.

Besides, Oladiipo hinted that the party’s national leadership, under Hon. Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso and other chieftains, is negotiating and working on alliances with big-wig politicians across the country to build a more vibrant and formidable party.

Earlier, Imam Lukman Akolapo, in his message at the Fidaus, described Alhaji Abdulsalam Abiola Abdullateef as a thoroughbred Muslim and a core family man who served humanity with all that Allah endowed him with.

Also, speaking, the chairman of the party in Osun, Dr Tosin Odeyemi described Alhaji Abdulsalam Abiola Abdullateef as a man of integrity, wisdom and indeed a loyal, dedicated and committed chieftain of the NNPP.

He recalled his contribution to the party’s growth in Osun State at the national level and his service as a Special Adviser to Governor Abbar Kabir Yusuf in Kano State.