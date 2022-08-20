Security operatives attached to the wife of Osun State governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, on Friday evening, sustained varying degrees of injuries as hoodlums attacked her convoy.

It was gathered that the convoy of the governor’s wife was attacked by the hoodlums around Owode-Ede market at about 8pm on Friday.

An eyewitness said, “The convoy was passing through the market when a truck suddenly blocked the lane that the convoy was passing, then the thugs who are already around the area started to haul stones at the convoy.

“They attacked the convoy with dangerous weapons and the operatives started shooting in the air. Some of the security operatives sustained injuries because one of them was shouting that we have been hit.

“They shattered the glasses of the vehicles. The incident caused panic in the area. It is so unfortunate.”

When contacted, an aide of the First Lady, Oluwatumise Iluyomade, who confirmed the incident but did not disclose the number of operatives they were injured.

“All I can tell you is that no life was lost in the incident. I can’t tell you the number of security operatives that were injured but some of them that were attached to the convoy sustained varying degrees of injuries,” Iluyomade said.

Reacting, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State, who admitted that Mrs Oyetola’s convoy was pelted with stones and others at the scene of the incident, said the security operatives attached to governor’s wife beat up the driver of the truck that caused obstruction for the convoy of the First Lady.

According to the PDP Media Director, Oladele Bamiji, “A truck had developed fault right at the middle of the road with the driver making efforts to get it to work. That was the point the First Lady’s convoy arrived the scene and instead of helping to clear the traffic hold-up, the security operatives around the First Lady pounced on the truck driver, beating him to a state of stupor.

“Realising the outcome of their criminal misadventure, the operatives rushed the driver to the hospital after the former had slumped. It was at this point that people around the market angrily reacted, pelting the convoy with stones and others.

“We call on the First Lady to apologise to the truck driver who was inhumanly treated. It is not enough to rush him to the hospital. The First Lady should atone for the sins of her overzealous escorts unless she was responsible for the directive to beat up the innocent driver.”