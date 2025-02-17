A mother and her two children have lost their lives in a fire incident that occurred in Ondo, the headquarters of Ondo West local government area of Ondo State.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the middle-aged woman and her two children got burnt beyond recognition in the inferno which lasted for hours on Sunday night.

According to a source, the incident happened at Rainbow Street, Onipakala Junction, Off Adeyemi Road, Ondo.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the woman was a petty trader, while the two children were identified as Bukola, 16 years, and Ife, 11.

The source further disclosed that the fire destroyed the entire building where the victims were trapped.

He stated that the efforts by neighbours to rescue the victims were not successful.

His words, “When the fire was raging, we called the fire service, only to be informed that there’s no water and chemicals. In fact, immediately, the officer switched off his cell phone.”

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ondo State, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said, “Yes. Their remains have been deposited at the morgue by the police.”