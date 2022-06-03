A housewife, Hapsat Saidu and her two children have killed her 60-year-old husband Saidu Mamman to inherit his property.

Fa’iza Saidu and Faisal Saidu, daughter and son of the deceased respectively, allegedly contracted one Mathew Peter (aka Goga) who is currently at large to butcher their father who they accused of being stingy to them.

They confessed to have paid the sum of N120, 000, to Peter (aka Goga) to carry out the dastardly act.

They have been detained at Yola correctional centre on order of Yola chief magistrate court 1, while the whereabouts of Goga is unknown.

The deceased was killed on 4th April, 2022 at his residence at Sangere FUTY in Girei local government area of the state.

Saidu was found unconscious in the pool of his own blood by 6:00am and was rushed to the Specialist Hospital Yola, where he was confirmed dead.

According to the prosecutor, Inspector Hamza Abdullahi, the State Police Command received a reliable information about the incident by 6:30 am on that fateful day and apprehended the defendants in connection with the offence.

“The defendants were arrested and they confessed to have conspired among themselves and hired one Mathew Peter (now at large) at the sum of 120, 000, to kill the said Saidu ,” Inspector Hamza said. When they were arraigned in court, the defendants pleaded guilty.

The prosecutor applied for the case to be adjourned because it is a capital offence so as to enable police complete investigations and subsequently send case file to DPP for legal advice.

The prosecutor’s application was granted by the court presided by chief magistrate Abdullahi Mohammed Digil, who adjourned the matter to 4th July, 2022, and ordered that the defendants be remanded in prison custody.