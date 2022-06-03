Kano Youth Mandate (KYM) has drummed support for the son of the late head of state, General Sani Abacha, Mohammed Abacha to emerge Kano State governor in 2023.

The leader of the group, Comrade Ibrahim Idris Garko, declared the group’s support after a solidarity meeting in Kano, yesterday.

Garko said the support of members of the group drawn from various women and youth development associations in Kano State, stemmed from the previous achievements of the candidate.

He said Mohammed Abacha had always supported women and youths to be self-reliant and employers of labour through his various empowerment programmes.

“We believe that if Mohammed Abacha succeeds in his bid, women and youths, aged and all residents of Kano State will certainly benefit more from his various skills and talents development initiatives,” he said.

He described Abacha as a bridge builder, noble son of Kano State and philanthropist who had touched lives across the length and breadth of the state. He noted that with and without elective position or political appointment, Abacha has been helping people, adding that they trust that this gesture will be extended when given opportunity to serve.

“I therefore, urge youth, men, women, religious and traditional associations across the state, to come forth and rally round him for a successful governorship contest.

“Therefore, based on his antecedent as wealth creator, job provider, great mobilizer, simplistic and humane lifestyle, youths’ empowerment and respect for elders, we have endorsed Mohammed Abacha as our Governorship candidate on the platform of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the forthcoming governorship election in the Kano State,” he added.

Garko said the group is confident that the party’s ticket is in good hands, adding that Mohammed Abacha will not only win the election, but will popularise the party and make it an acceptable brand in the entire Northwest geopolitical zone.