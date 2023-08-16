Mr. Ibu, Akpororo, Others Attend AlexReport’s Wife 30th Birthday Dinner

Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu, Akpororo and others graced Queen Esther Nwankwo, wife of Abuja-based public relations practitioner, Alex Nwankwo as she marked her 30th birthday Dinner reception.

The birthday dinner party held at the prestigious Grand Cubana Hotel Abuja and it was a scene of fanfare as guests were thrilled to endless entertainment.

The party recorded high turnout of celebrities, actors, comedians and numerous MCs who had stormed the venue to identify with the celebrant and her husband.

Renowned comedians like Akpororo, comic actor, Buhari Mimical MC Tagwaye were in attendance. Renowned business men, captains of the entertainment industry and business moguls also graced the event.

In Nwankwo remarks, the visibly excited celebrant expressed gratitude to her guests for rolling out the red carpet in her celebration. She stated that her 30 years of existence has been a journey of testimony, even as she remarked that it has not totally been rosy.

She expressed gratitude to God for providing her with wonderful friends including her lovely husband, Alex Nwankwo, who she met in Abuja during her year of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

I cannot end step down without making mention of good and fantastic people that God has made our paths to cross. Chief among them is my sweet husband, the PR guru himself, Alex Nwankwo, my backbone in whom I am well pleased.

“I have so much to thank God for. He has also sprinkled our marital union with that which every couple desires even though we have had challenges. Our marriage is blessed with two handsome boys, Churchill and Godwin who are both present here.

“I also want to use this opportunity to urge those who look up to God for marital breakthroughs to keep hope alive. He perfects things at his own time. And for those who are already married, it is my advice that you continue to play your role in holding the key to the success of your home”.

The husband also thanked their guests for finding time to their invitation despite their busy schedules and Guests also eulogized her for being a supportive wife to her lovely husband.

Oge Walter and Philip Renner anchored the event to the excitement of their high profile guests and the event was streamed live across various social media platforms.