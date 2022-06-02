MTN Nigeria in partnership with Google has empowered over 200 children with technology skills at a special children’s day celebration themed “Tech Makers: The Next Wave.”

Speaking on MTN’s objective for the event, chief marketing officer, MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho, said, the event is geared towards inspiring young children to become tech entrepreneurs because tech can position them into a world of unimaginable opportunities.

The students, who came from schools across Lagos, such as; Kaydel Comprehensive College, Methodist Boys High School, Methodist Girls High School, Igbobi College, Queens College, King’s College, Regan Memorial Baptist Girls, Baptist Academy Boys, and New Estate Baptist Secondary School, were introduced into the world of technology by Backend Developer, Ruth Ikegah, 17-year-old self-taught software developer, Obaloluwa Odelana and co-founder/chief marketing officer, PiggyVest, Joshua Chibueze.

Director, West Africa, Google, Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, said, Children are very important to the future of Nigeria, and it is important that the firms share insights with them. “We are delighted to be partnering with MTN for this event because we are passionate about creating digital empowerment,” she added.

The tech session is one of the activities from MTN to thrill kids during Children’s day. From May 27th – 31st, children enjoyed discounted offers at Genesis Cinemas, Playworld Abuja, GardenPark PortHarcourt, Upbeat Lagos, and Laterna Bookstores Lagos courtesy of MTN.

Also, every hour on Children’s day, the first 20 participants who answered questions on the mPulse website correctly received gifts from MTN.

Speaking on the impact of the event, Alabi Oluwafikunayomi, an SS1 student of Igbobi College, said: “it was a wonderful event, I learnt that I have a lot of resources at my fingertips and I have to make use of them.”