In bid to foster and promote Tribe to Tribe cultural heritage, the Tsuut ‘ina Nation in Canada, on Wednesday, welcomed the revered Olu of Warri Kingdom, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, to Canada as he commenced his six-day investment drive visit to the North American country.

Representatives of Tribe To Tribe, Chief Roy Whitney, Councillor Brent Dodginghorse, Councillor Ellery Starlight and Chief of Staff, Andrew JR Onespot, received the Nigerian monarch at a colourful ceremony.

The Tsuut’ ina Dancers, drummers and Chiefs in their full regalia also joined at the reception ceremony organised for the historic visit of Ogiame Atuwatse III and his wife, Her Highness Olori Atuwatse III with members of his Chiefs and entourage at Calgary Airport in Canada.

A lot of people at the airport couldn’t wait to catch a glimpse of the royal father with lots of cultural displays on arrival.

A traditional gift from the delegation of T’suut’ ina was presented to Olu of Warri and was thereafter accompanied to his waiting car.

The Nigeria High Commissioner was ably represented by Obioma Nzewuji, who is the Minister (Consular), Nigeria High Commission in Ottawa.

Also, the Itsekiri community in Calgary had lined up at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino, beautifully dressed in Itsekiri attire, pouring royal accolades as Olu of Warri commenced his official visit to Canada to attract direct foreign investments (FDIs) to Warri Kingdom and exchange of cultural heritage with Tsuut’ ina Nation in Calgary.

Simba Creative Film crew was on ground to document the welcome ceremony and cultural display which would be part of the documentary that would be broadcast on national and international television stations.

The Tsuutʼina Nation is a First Nation band government in Alberta, Canada. Their territory today is confined to the Tsuut’ina 145 reserve, whose east side is adjacent to the southwest city limits of Calgary.

Their traditional territory spans a much larger area in southern Alberta while the Kingdom Of Warri or Iwere Kingdom, established in 1480, was part of the Nigerian traditional states based in the city of Warri in Delta State, Nigeria.

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, who was crowned on August 21, 2021, among his agenda for his subjects was to attract direct foreign investment to Warri Kingdom, hence his official visit to Calgary and Brampton in Canada.

All the events were made possible by the Executive Program Coordinator, OZ Consulting Firm, Ms Abi Goodman, who has worked with various stakeholders in Canada to make sure everything goes as planned.

According to a statement released by the Media PR on Wednesday, Ifetayo Adeniyi Moses, they also stated that, “Today indeed remains indelible for these great communities and various stakeholders as Olu of Warri is set to meet the Business community in the heart of Calgary tomorrow 2nd June 2022.”