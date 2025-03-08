Rising Nigerian sensation Aisha Palmer is making waves as a powerhouse in music, fashion, and entertainment.

She is known for her dynamic presence as an artist, model, and actor.

Aisha is set to captivate audiences with her new single, “Koni Man”, a high-energy Afro-fusion anthem that blends smooth melodies with a catchy rhythm.

Born Evangeline Ifeoluwa Palmer in Port Harcourt and now based in Lagos, Aisha has established herself as an award-winning model and influencer, working with top brands like MUD Nigeria, Chirosy Beauty Palace, DOS Clothing Store, and Style Pointe. Her striking looks and magnetic personality have made her a favourite in the fashion world, while her acting role in the hit TV series ‘Tinsel’ showcased her versatility.

Now, Aisha is stepping fully into the music scene with “Koni Man”, a song that speaks about self-confidence, ambition, and the power of women owning their narrative.

Available on Apple Music, Spotify, Audiomack, and all major streaming platforms, the track is already gaining traction with fans and industry insiders alike.

At a recent event, Aisha spoke passionately about her journey, saying: “Music has always been my first love. With ‘Koni Man,’ I want people to feel empowered, to own their strength and never settle for less.”

She also reflected on her journey as a multi-talented entertainer, stating: “I’ve always believed that you don’t have to fit into one box. I love music, fashion, and acting—each one allows me to tell a different story.

“With a bold and expressive personality, Aisha Palmer is more than just an entertainer—she is an inspiration to young women chasing their dreams.”

Her brand represents strength, beauty, and the belief that “You are the creator of your life.”