Two chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Yakubu Dogara and Babachir David Lawal, have continued to show their dissatisfaction for the party’s presidential Muslim-Muslim ticket, saying their fight for justice continues.

Dogara, who is the immediate-past Speaker of the House of Representatives, disclosed this after a meeting with Christian Leaders from the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday.

LEADERSHIP reports that a Muslim, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emerged the presidential candidate of the governing APC for the 2023 elections while the party thereafter opted for another fellow Muslim and former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as the running mate.

Dogara, who took to his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, said the meeting with the Christian leaders from the North and FCT was to decide on a pan-Nigerian platform to embrace in the 2023 elections.

He wrote: “#NigeriaDecides2023- The Fight for Justice Continues. Today, we held a Consultative Meeting with Christian Leaders From the 19 Northern States and the FCT on the Pan-Nigerian Platform to Adopt in 2023.”