Barely 24 hours after gunmen attacked the Orlu high court, fire has razed the Owerri magistrate court.

The magistrate court which is located on the same road housing the deputy governor’s office and less than five minutes’ walk to the Imo Police command headquarters.

A source who pleaded anonymity told LEADERSHIP that the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

According to him, sensitive court materials and documents, including files were burnt.

Police spokesperson, Michael Abattam confirmed the incident and disclosed that investigations had commenced.

A notice by the Owerri branch publicity secretary, Daniel Odiba to lawyers said the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

He said “Dear Learned Silks, seniors and colleagues, the sudden fire incident earlier reported on the platforms was actually caused by a minor electrical hitch at the Bailiffs’ section of the Magistrate Court. It is therefore not connected with any form of attack on the Court.

“Firefighters arrived at the court premises almost immediately and brought the situation under control.”

As at press time, smoke was still emitting from some quarters of the court.