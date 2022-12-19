Cross River State governor Ben Ayade yesterday flagged off the third and final dry run of the 2022 edition of the annual Carnival Calabar with a pledge to organise the best carnival of all-time.

This year’s carnival has “Agro-Industrialisation” as the theme. At the Millennium Park, Calabar, venue of the flag off, the governor also announced subsidy for air fare into Calabar by Cally air, the state- owned airline to encourage fun seekers from all over Nigeria to grace the fiesta.

While inviting Nigerians to the annual colorful event, Ayade said: “Come and spend your Christmas in Calabar. I’m subsidising Cally air fare this Christmas season to enable Nigerians pour into Calabar for the Carnival.

“Cross River is demonstrating to the world that you don’t need to have so much to do much but you can do much if you care enough. Cross River has aircraft which will fly people in and out of Calabar at a subsidized rate.

“Please do join Cally Air and come to Calabar. Support Cally air and fly Cally air,” he said.

The 2022 Carnival Calabar, the governor said, will be the first after the COVID-19 era, promising that they would deliver the best carnival ever.

The seven competing bands in this year’s Carnival Calabar are; Seagull, Passion 4, Masta Blasta, Bayside, Freedom, Diamond and Calas Vegas.