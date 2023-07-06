Guinness World Records: Ekiti Prohibits Marathon Kissing Contest

Ekiti State government has prohibited the staging and hosting of an event tagged: “Kiss-A-Thon in the state.

The government in a letter conveyed through the state Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism to the state chapter of hoteliers association warned them against holding such an event.

A flier obtained by newsmen in Ado Ekiti, the state capital yesterday, about the event has the inscriptions”

SUGARTREE KISS-A-THON .3-Day Kissing Marathon Date: July 7th – July 10th. In an attempt to break the Guinness World Records for the longest kissing marathon”.

The letter signed by the state tourism director, Mr Adebanji Adelusi on behalf of the ministry Permanent Secretary, Dele Ogunsemoyin described such an event as absurd and immoral.

The letter reads, “The attention of the State Government has been drawn to a planned hosting of ‘Kiss-a- thon’ in Ekiti State.