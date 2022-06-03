Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has released the accountant-general of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, who was arrested for alleged N84 billion fraud.

The commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the release, said the embattled AGF was released on bail after meeting his bail conditions.

Though the EFCC did not give details of the bail conditions, LEADERSHIP gathered that Idris would not be allowed to travel out of the country pending the hearing of his case in court.

Meanwhile, a video trending on Facebook had shown when Idris reached his home, where his family members welcomed him with much fanfare.

On Monday, May 16, 2022, the EFCC arrested the suspended accountant-general of the Federation was arrested by the anti-graft agency in connection with the diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion.

He was arrested after failing to honour invitations by the EFCC to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts.

EFCC had said the commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

The funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.