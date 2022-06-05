The national president of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Ide Udeagbala, and the president of Spain Chamber of Commerce, José Luis Bonet Ferrer, yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in facilitating trade among their members.

The event which took place in Madrid, Spain also, on the sidelines of the Nigeria-Spain Business Forum which brought together business and political leaders from both countries.

According to NACCIMA, the MoU is designed to promote closer collaboration between NACCIMA and Spain Chamber of Commerce, to encourage and facilitate actions leading to the promotion and development of commercial exchanges and economic co-operation between interested Members of both chambers of commerce.

It stated that “NACCIMA, through this MoU, will provide a platform for the Business Community in Nigeria to showcase and expand their businesses to Spain through Strategic B2B Meetings, trade fairs and exhibitions to be organized in both countries. The MoU will also cover cooperation in the areas of investment across key sectors of the economy.

“The signing of this memorandum further displays the commitment of NACCIMA, under the leadership of Ide John Udeagbala, to strengthen the relationship and increase collaborations between Nigerian businesses and their foreign counterparts for the benefit of the Private Sector in Nigeria.

“As the Voice of Business in Nigeria, NACCIMA is actively promoting growth and competitiveness of Nigerian businesses for global trade through its strategic collaborations with Chambers of Commerce and Business Councils all over the world.”