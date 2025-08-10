The National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM), an agency of the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology has successfully launched the Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Indicator Dashboard Version 3.0, which was recently hosted on Startplanet cloud.

NACETEM made this known during a one-day sensitisation workshop and stakeholders’ engagement on the STI indicator dashboard for Nigeria held in Abuja on Wednesday.

Speaking through the head of department, SPIS, NACETEM, Dr. Kazeem Abubakar, the director general of NACETEM, Dr Olushola Odusanya, said benefits of this launch means Nigeria can now assess, analyse and juxtapose her own STI indicators alongside the likes of World Bank and UNESCO, and enhance ability to assess data comprehensively and gain access to a more robust and integrated system of indicators.

Also in her speech, the Zonal Coordinator, NACETEM, North Central Office, Adeyemi Ade said going forward, role players within the STI ecosystem are expected to explore the potentials presented by the Nigerian version 3.0 dashboard and collaborate with NACETEM to strengthen and sustain the STI indicator data collection and dashboard as key inputs to STI policy development and implementation heading.

The zonal coordinator described NACETEM as an agency with the mandate of intersection of research, policy, innovation, and national development, and they have taken the lead in developing this dashboard to provide a transparent, unified, and practical overview of Nigeria’s STI performance across key metrics.

“We are here to align our vision, our values, and our voices around a powerful resource: – the Science, Technology and Innovation Indicator Dashboard for Nigeria. This dashboard is more than a platform. It is a beacon, a compass, and a mirror guiding our policies, tracking our progress, and reflecting the true state of STI development in Nigeria”.

Speaking further, the director general of the Nigerian Institute for Trypanosomiasis and Onchocerciasis Research (NITR), Dr. Joachim Joseph Ajakaiye, lauded the National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM) for its recent training programme on the Dashboard of the National Innovation Survey.

He praised the initiative for its role in advancing data accessibility and enhancing informed decision-making across research and policy circles.

He described the programme as both innovative and timely, especially in the context of Nigeria’s pursuit of evidence-based development strategies.

“Without adequate data, there is typically nothing we can do,” he emphasised, underlining the critical role that accurate and accessible data plays in scientific discovery and policymaking.