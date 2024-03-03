Former Nigeria international, Segun Odegbami, has called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), to look inward for an indigenous coach to handle the Super Eagles.

Odegbami made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

Recall that Jose Peseiro had in a farewell message on his official X handle on Friday, thanked the NFF and other stakeholders for the opportunity given him to serve.

The likes of Emmanuel Amuneke, Sunday Oliseh and Augustine Eguavoen have all been linked with the Super Eagles job following Peseiro’s departure.

Speaking on the development, Odegbami said:

“Unless we want to be enslaved forever, in our colonial mentality where we think that only the white can coach us to success.

“All around us, we hear about some Nigerians who are excelling in all fields of endeavours and they are leaving the country to go and help other countries.

“Football is not a rocket science, but a simple game, we have lots of Nigerians who have all the qualifications to take us to any level.

“For me, I won’t suffer from colonial mentality again and enough of foreign coaches, now, it’s time for a Nigerian Coach to handle our national team.”

He added, “Peseiro did not resign as the story is being peddled, his contract ended and it was not renewed, end of story.”