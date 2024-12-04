The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar said the Nigerian Air Force has taken delivery of 12 aircraft in 2024, bringing the total number of aircraft acquired in the last three years to 64.

Air Marshal Abubakar disclosed this at the Nigerian Air Force training and safety seminar for the year 2024 with the theme: “Agile and Resilient Air Power for National Security: Enhancing Safety and Optimising NAF Air Operations to Combat Emerging Threats”.

The Nigeria Air Force also decorated 28 new pilots with their flying wings.

The CAS said between June 2023 and September 2024, NAF conducted 8,665 missions in 9,928 sorties within 15,915 flying hours.

He listed the 12 advanced aircraft received in the year to include two KA-360i aircraft, four DA-62 aircraft, four T-129 helicopters, and two AW-109 Trekker helicopters.

He added that the Service was expecting additional deliveries of two T-129 helicopters and one KA 360i aircraft before the end of the year.

The Air Chief said, “Next year, the NAF is also set to receive 10 AW-109 Trekker helicopters, 24 M-346FA aircraft, and three CASA – 295 aircraft as well as 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters.

“This makes a total of 64 brand new aircraft in about 3 years. That’s not all. In addition to these new acquisitions, we have also procured 12 pre-owned A-Jet aircraft from the French Air Force through SOFEMA.

“While all 12 aircraft are ready for shipping, it is anticipated that 6 will be restored to operable status, with the remaining 6 used as spares to support the Alpha Jet fleet. It is therefore no exaggeration to state that the Nigerian Air Force is experiencing a golden era under the current administration,” he added.

He assured that the NAF will not relent on the trust reposed on it by the President and Commander-in-Chief, but continue to consolidate on the operational gains made so far.

“Indeed, a review of our key performance indicators shows that, between June 2023 and September 2024, the Nigerian Air Force conducted 8,665 missions in 9,928 sorties within 15,915 flying hours,” he said.

On capacity, building, he said 405 airmen and 186 officers completed various foreign courses, seminars and trips, while 64 are currently ongoing.

He said another 5,474 and 1,331 personnel have completed and are undergoing various local training courses, respectively.

According to the Air Chief, the Service has trained 54 Pilots abroad and 43 Pilots locally, while 16 UAV operators were trained locally from January to November 2024.

“Indeed, it is gratifying that, today, we will also be witnessing the winging ceremony of 28 of these pilots and operators,” he said.

Air Marshal Abubakar commended all the Air Component Commanders for their exceptional leadership and outstanding performance and further charged them to build on the successes and strive for even greater excellence, “particularly with the anticipated induction of new platforms in the coming weeks and months”.

“Leverage the new technologies that come with these platforms to make the ungoverned places smaller, as you extend the long arm of the law, to bring justice to terrorists and insurgents wherever they may be hiding, while simultaneously protecting innocent civilians,” he charged.

He added that the Nigerian Air Force in building trust among the Nigerian populace for operational success has instituted robust measures to uphold the highest standards of human rights, reaffirming unwavering commitment to protecting and serving the nation.

He listed some of these protective measures to include strict adherence to Air Targeting Cycle and Use of Precision-guided Munitions.

“Furthermore, I recently gave my approval for a committee of officers to draw up the Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response-Action Plan to improve our capacity to manage and mitigate civilian harm resulting from air operations,” he said.

Commenting on the efforts to ensure safety, he said the Service reached a milestone this year by “recording zero manned-aircraft accidents, a testament to the positive outcomes of our continued investment in safety,”.

“I am also glad to announce that we conducted a comprehensive review of our safety policy, culminating in the development of our first-ever Safety Management System (SMS) manual, which I am proud to launch today. Additionally, I will be unveiling a compendium that consolidates all aircraft accident investigation reports in the history of the Nigerian Air Force.

“This landmark initiative, the first of its kind for the NAF, serves as a vital resource to ensure that lessons are learned, and the critical mistakes of the past are not repeated,” he said.

He reiterated that NAF has made significant strides in enhancing its operational readiness and safety protocols, noting however that emerging threats demand greater collaboration, improved training frameworks, and the institutionalisation of safety as a cornerstone of all operations.