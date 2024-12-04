The World Forum for Africa (WOFA) has partnered with the Office of the Vice President of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to advance women’s economic empowerment.

The collaboration was showcased during the #ShesIncluded Gender Inclusion Conference 2024, where 300 women were empowered to boost their economic resilience and access financial resources.

The partnership aims to tackle socio-economic challenges that hinder women’s financial inclusion, focusing on the Aso Accord’s priorities for inclusive growth. By empowering women in the FCT, WOFA and the FCT Administration were contributing to Nigeria’s broader economic objectives.

“Our partnership with the FCT Administration is designed to create real, sustainable impact for women,” said Abi Ahmed Haruna, the Co-founder of WOFA. “We are dedicated to empowering women to drive economic growth and support Nigeria’s $1 trillion economic ambition.”

Speaking on the development, the Technical Adviser of Financial Inclusion, the Office of the Vice President of Nigeria, Dr. Nurudeen Abubakar Zauro, noted that the event seeks to examine subjects around maternal health, girl-child education, Gender Based Violence (GBV), among others, and their nexus with economic and financial inclusion.

Speaking at the event, the pioneer FCT Mandate Secretary for Women Affairs, Dr. Adedayo Benjamin-Laniyi, emphasised that the collaboration aligns with the FCT’s mandate to financially empower women and advance their economic interests.

“This partnership is in line with our commitment to ensuring that women in the FCT have the financial tools and support needed to thrive,” said Dr. Benjamin-Laniyi. “Empowering women is not just a policy goal; it’s a pathway to sustainable economic growth for our communities and the nation.”