Amid growing concern over insecurity in the country, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has trained 7,000 regiments and special forces to combat security challenges nationwide.

The chief of air staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao said this at the graduation ceremony of the 112 Special Forces of Course 10/2022 in Bauchi.

He reaffirmed the commitment of NAF towards boosting the strength of the regiment and special operations forces personnel through purposeful training and human capacity development.

The chief of air staff said in the pursuit of his vision, the Nigerian Air Force has so far trained about 5,000 Regiment and 2,000 Special Operation Forces personnel, both at home and abroad.

He said NAF has grown to be a formidable force with enhanced professionalism due to regular training, acquisition of new platforms and reactivation of grounded fleets.

Represented by Air Vice Marshal Auwal Bello, Head of Training and Operations NAF headquarters, the chief of air staff said the Nigerian Air Force has made concerted efforts to build its own internal capacity and resilience for force protection.

He urged the graduating Special Forces to be courageous and take the battle to all the adversaries of the country.

“I therefore urge you to bring to effect the utilization of the knowledge and experience gained during the course whenever and wherever duty calls you”, the CAS tasked the trained officers.

While informing them that the knowledge acquired will require them to exhibit courage, commitment and loyalty in the discharge of their duties, the CAS enjoined them to redouble efforts and engage the security challenges with rugged optimism and renewed determination