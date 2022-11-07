National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed food and non-food items to displaced victims of the recent flood disasters in Adamawa State.

At the distribution of the relief materials in Madagali at the weekend, the agency’s director-general, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, said the intervention was to bring succour to the victims.

The DG represented by the head of operations, Yola Office, Mr Ladan Ayuba reiterated that about 433 local government areas in 35 states of Nigeria were affected by the 2022 flood disaster.

He advised citizens to adhere to Early Warning Signs (EWS) from NiMET and National Hydrological Agency in order to have less impact whenever it occurs.

He also expressed the determination of the federal government to strengthen the state capacity in disaster management and that of the local government emergency committee (LGEMC) on the mitigation of risk and disaster management within their domain.