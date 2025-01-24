The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday destroyed substandard and falsified goods valued at N1.37 billion in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Speaking during the destruction exercise, the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, represented by a director in her office, Festus Ukadike, stated that the initiative was part of the agency’s routine operations across all zones of the federation, including the FCT.

Prof. Adeyeye said that the exercise aimed to eliminate substandard products from the supply chain and protect public health while highlighting the agency’s achievements in 2024, including significant seizures demonstrating its commitment to combating counterfeit products.

Adeyeye revealed that over 6,000 bags of re-bagged rice were seized in the FCT alone, attributing this to counterfeiters seeking to exploit unsuspecting Nigerians for profit.

She emphasised NAFDAC’s zero tolerance for such practices and confirmed ongoing investigations to ensure perpetrators face appropriate sanctions.

The items destroyed included psychoactive substances, controlled drugs, antibiotics, antihypertensives, antimalarials, herbal remedies, and drugs confiscated from hawkers. Other items included food products such as cookies, vegetable oil, non-alcoholic beverages, and imported goods with labels in foreign languages without English translations. Cosmetics, chemicals, and expired products voluntarily submitted by NGOs and the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) were also among the destroyed items.

Adeyeye noted that NAFDAC had intensified its Post-Marketing Surveillance and Enforcement activities to address the threats posed by counterfeit medicines and foods to national security.

She also called for continued collaboration with political, traditional, faith-based organisations, journalists, and the public to strengthen the fight against substandard products.

The destruction exercise was witnessed by representatives from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Department of State Security (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Pharmaceutical Society of Nigerian (PSN), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).