The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has begun the medical team guidelines review for the 2024 Hajj operations.

Dr Saidu Ahmed Dumbulwa is leading the 15-member committee set up to review the National Medical Team guidelines for next year’s Hajj.

The committee which has two weeks to submit its recommendations is to evaluate the effectiveness and identify the shortcomings in the current medical team guidelines, analyse and assess the roles relevant stakeholders in Nigeria play and their key contributions in the context of national medical team operations, among others.

Inaugurating the committee at the board room of the Hajj House in Abuja, acting chairman/ CEO of NAHCON, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, said some of the dealings of the team have become archaic and obsolete.

“The National Medical Team is so important in the performance of Hajj activities. It is fairly disturbing that some of its processes and procedures need to be tinkered with if we must achieve better results. We need to inject new ideas in the way its tasks are being implemented as some of its processes and procedures have become archaic and obsolete.

“As with all human endeavours, the team has faced overwhelming challenges. Therefore, we need to think outside the box and explore other ways. Though adventurous, it is the only way we can reposition their activities,” Arabi said.

He expressed his confidence in the committee members and advised them to be flexible and follow the extant regulations/guidelines.

“In tinkering with the guidelines, please take cognisance of the extant rules so that we can achieve maximum results. With your expertise, background and disposition and having proven yourself in the past, so much is expected from you and I believe you won’t fail us,” he said.

Chairman of the committee, Dr Saidu Ahmed Dumbulwa, expressed delight on their appointments and assured that the team would come up with robust, comprehensive and simple guidelines that would ensure that Nigerian pilgrims are served satisfactorily.