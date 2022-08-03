Following the expiration of the two-week ultimatum given to the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, to proffer solution to the lingering Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) strike, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for the immediate sack of the Minister.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had on July 19, 2022 gave Adamu a two wee-ultimatum to resolve the ASUU strike and ensure students return to classes.

While the ultimatum elapsed without any positive result, ASUU also extended the strike by another four weeks.

But, reacting to the development in a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Wednesday, NANS president, Comrade Sunday Asefon, said it was abundantly clear that the Minister of Education lacked the capacity required to manage such an important ministry as the Ministry of Education.

“He has shown over the years his lack of capacity, know-how, and adequate understanding of the complexity of educational management.

“This development calls to question his qualification to be appointed as minister of education in the first place. His total lack of compassion and empathy for the plight of Nigerian students speak volumes.

“Since he became minister ASUU has gone on strike for almost 18 months cumulatively and the entire educational structure of our tertiary education system is in total shamble under his watch.

“It is therefore imperative to call on the President to immediately relieve him of his duty in the ministry and bring in a more competent hand, educated, experienced, physically fit, and willing enough to begin the process of salvaging the debris of the collapse of education system in Nigeria with the hope of rebuilding it,” he said.

The students body further

said it will leave no stone unturned to ensure that their demands are acceded to.

“We will do all that is required to reawaken the spirit of the Ali-Must-Go to ensure that Adamu-Must Go.

“The nation and well-meaning Nigerians must prevail on the government to fire the minister as this will serve as the only good radiance to the bad rubbish we have witnessed under his leadership of the ministry,” the statement added.