Ogun State chapter of Joint Campus Committee (JCC) of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Thursday refuted the allegation that the convoy of the state’s deputy governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele was attacked during a peaceful protest staged by students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) in Abeokuta, on Wednesday.

The union particularly appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to institute an independent probe into the allegation of the attack on his deputy to unravel the truth as it demanded apology from the deputy governor.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday at MAPOLY campus in Abeokuta, NANS – JCC Chairman, Francis Adeyanju said the protest by the students was duly supervised by security operatives comprising personnel of Nigerian Police and Department of State Services (DSS), principally to prevent its hijack protest by hoodlums.

Consequently, Adeyanju and other leaders of NANS – JCC demanded apology from the deputy governor to the Nigerian students for allegedly labeling MAPOLY students as hooligans.

He stressed that the gab of violence forced on them by the office of deputy governor is an attempt at “calling dog a bad name in order to hang it.

“We are serious and resolute in ensuring that justice is done in this matter and the truth is unveiled to the general public. Students in Ogun are neither hooligans nor touts who will unleash violence against anyone, let alone a constituted authority such as the deputy governor.

“Contrary to the claims by the office of the deputy governor that the peaceful protesters broke into her convoy and attacked her with cudgels and other dangerous weapons, it was indeed the security operatives attached to the convoy who opened fire on the students”.

He maintained that the protesting students did not at any time obstructed the convoy of Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele during the Wednesday protest in Abeokuta. “Rather, it was her merciless and inhumane security details attached to her convoy who opened fire on the defenceless students.

“We have video evidence and tell-tale signs to back our assertions. Onlookers who witnessed the event at Oke Ilewo yesterday (Wednesday) can also testify to this.

“Instead of the innocent students who were shot at with live ammunition to be screaming blue murder, those responsible for the inglorious act changed the story from being the hunters to the hunted”.

He continued “that the deputy governor who is supposed to be a mother and show empathy to the oppressed students, decided to aggravate their precarious situation”.

Adeyanju added that as representatives of students, the union will continue to be orderly in its conduct and present the matter in the best civil manner. “To this, NANS is equivocal in its rejection of the label of violence as slammed on us by the deputy governor.

“We hereby, demand apology from the deputy governor as well as retraction of falsehood hewn against the NANS, by her office within 24 hours”.

Failure to comply with the demands, Adeyanju said NANS in Ogun State will mobilise students en masse across the six zones of the apex student body and “march in protest against the injustice, unwarranted and unprovoked attacks on students on peaceful protest, by the convoy of the deputy governor”.