The WhatsApp number of the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, has been hacked.

Special Assistant, Media to the Minister, Diana-Mary Nsan, who announced the compromise of the Minister’s WhatsApp number, advised Nigerians to ignore any message emanating from it.

Nsan further urged Nigerians not to respond to any message or messages via the hacked WhatsApp number until the situation is resolved.

The statement read, “Good day Ladies and Gentlemen.

“It is of great importance that I bring to your notice, that the WhatsApp number of the Honourable Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh has been hacked.

“Please, do not respond to any message or messages demanding from you or making requests, as that fellow isn’t the Sports Minister.

“The situation will be arrested. Do accept our assurances and best regards.”