Nasara Football Club of Maraban Rido, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, have emerged champions of the maiden First Baptist Church Super 8 Unity Cup competition after beating the hosts Baptist Church 0-1 in the final.

In a trilling final that drew lots of spectators, saw the hosts Baptist Church team missed several scoring chances after Nasara FC had took the lead in the first half, courtesy of Jessy Pius who took advantage of a defensive error to shot into the net, and the scoreline remained same at the end of the first half.

Both teams resumed hostility in the second half targeting each other’s net, but their efforts to either increase the score line or equalize were futile at the end of regulation time.

Desperate measures on both sides saw both teams ending the match with 10-man as the centre referee had to send two players, one each from both sides for indisciplined.

The winners Nasarawa FC were awarded certificates of participation, trophy and cash reward of N80,000 while the runners up also got certificates and reward of N50,000.

Earlier in the third place match played at the same venue, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Koseunti lost 0-1 to Maranatha Baptist Church Ungwan Boro at in a highly competitive match, with the later claiming claiming bronze medal, a certificate of participation and cash reward of N30,000.

In his remarks at the end of the competition,UnderShepherd of The First Baptist Church Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Reverend Dr. Banjo Ajao, assured that the competition would be an annual event.

He congratulated both teams that reached the final for their efforts. “One thing is necessary, discipline must be in place. If you lose your self discipline, it is not good enough. I want to challenge all teams, knowing that only one will win the trophy. Do not exhibit the spirit of hooliganism, which is not the spirit of Christ,” he advised.