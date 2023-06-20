Nasarawa Assembly Crisis: Stakeholders Decry Ogazi, Others’ Exclusion From APC Meeting

The Concerned Nasarawa APC Stakeholders have expressed concern over the exclusion of Hon. Daniel Ogazi and the majority faction of the State Assembly from the ongoing Nasarawa State APC Caucus meeting.

The stakeholders said the exclusion of the Ogazi-led camp was a deliberate attempt to exacerbate the ongoing crisis within the Nasarawa State Assembly.

Hon Ibrahim Balarabe and Hon Daniel Ogazi both from the western zone of the state have been locked in a battle over who is the speaker of 7th House of Assembly in Nasarawa State.

The stakeholders in a press release signed by its spokesperson, Alh. Yusuf Ibrahim, in Lafia, said they are committed to uphold the core values and ideals of the APC and as such welcome the scheduled caucus meeting.

They however raised a matter of urgent public concern regarding the exclusion of key party members from the meeting.

According to the stakeholders, the APC State Working Committee intentionally invited the former Balarabe-led minority faction to the caucus meeting while excluding Ogazi and the majority faction of the Assembly, along with other critical stakeholders who have expressed their support for democracy and the rule of law in the state.