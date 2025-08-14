A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ibrahim Usman Auyo, representing Hadejia, Auyo, and Kafin Hausa Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, has alleged that federal lawmakers undertake sponsorship of Motions and Bills in the House as ‘contract jobs’.

Advertisement

The lawmaker specifically claimed that his colleagues get between ₦1million and ₦3million to agree to sponsor any Motion, Bill and Petition during plenary sessions.

Hon. Auyo made the revelation in a viral video in which he spoke in an interview in Hausa language while angrily reacting to criticism of his performance by his constituents.

He denied claims that other lawmakers sponsored Motions in the interest of their people but insisted that legislative processes at the National Assembly were financially driven as those who regularly sponsor Motions, Bills and Petitions were allegedly paid to do so.

“Since I went to the National Assembly, it’s not true that anyone wrote a motion for their need or others to be presented before the House by me. It’s all false and rumours. And if at all there is, anyone can come out to challenge me,” the lawmaker said.

“Even the Bills are contract jobs. Each Bill presentation costs between N2million, ₦3million, and ₦1million for it to be read on the floor of the House. Even if it’s a Petiton, it has to be paid for. After you presnt the Bill, you will have to lobby all the 360 lawmakers to support that the Bill be considered.”

At press time on Thursday, LEADERSHIP was making frantic efforts to have the leadership of the House of Representatives to respond to the lawmaker’s allegations.