Contrary to the assertion of Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo that he is the authentic traditional ruler of Nawfia in Njikoka local government area of Anambra State, the state government has declared that the community no longer have a monarch.

The clarification was made by the commissioner for local government, chieftaincy and community matters, Hon Tonycollins Nwabunwanne.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP on the tussle of the community’s stool, the commissioner said, “Nawfia has no traditional ruler now.”

Nwabunwanne said the government would make available the ruling of the court pertaining to the Igweship dispute in the community to the law enforcement agencies to ensure there was no breakdown of law and order in the area.

On Tuesday, Igwe Nwankwo had appealed to Governor Chukwuma Soludo and security agencies to enforce law and order in his community.

He pleaded with the governor to stop some persons usurping the authorities of his throne from indulging in the “traditional sacrilege.”

Nwankwo made the appeal following an alleged plan by one Chief Ogochukwu Daniel Obele to perform this year’s traditional New Yam Festival as the traditional ruler of the community tomorrow.

The monarch in a statement he issued, said Justice Peace Otti of the state high court, Awka judicial Division had on June 21, 2022, made an order stopping Chief Ogochukwu Daniel Obele from parading himself as the traditional ruler of Nawfia, and, made further order that all parties to the Nawfia Igweship tussle should revert to the status quo ante pending the final determination of the case.

He said, “What the ruling of the Anambra State High Court headed by Justice Peace Otti means is that Dan Obele or anyone else cannot parade as the traditional ruler, Eze or Igwe of Nawfia, and, that I am the reigning traditional ruler of Nawfia as Osufia 11 Nawfia because nobody has appealed that ruling of the court and there is no order for stay of execution of the order.”

Justice Otti had issued the order following an application made to the court by Igwe Nwankwo who also filed a suit in the court challenging his dethronement by the immediate past administration of Chief Willie Obiano, and, subsequent enthronement of Obele as the traditional ruler of the Nawfia community.