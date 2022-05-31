Director-general of National Blood Service Commission (NBSC), Dr Joseph Amedu, has called for safety and availability of blood to be able to save more lives.

The DG, who made the call at the nationwide sensitisation meeting on the mandate of the NBSC, in Abuja, said there were several myths as to why people should not donate blood, saying this was causing reduction in the number of people donating blood.

Noting that blood transfusion contributes to serving millions of lives every year, Amedu said it is therefore critical that every country should put in place systems and structures that will ensure the safety and quality associated with blood and blood product.

He said “Nigeria must imbibe the culture of blood safety and availability of blood in the blood bank. We will follow to ensure well screened and clean blood in every part of the country to avoid wrong transfusion of blood to the patients.”

The DG stated that blood donation helps improve the donor’s own health status.