The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced its readiness to impose strict sanctions on airlines that failed to promptly refund ticket payments to passengers.

This decision underscored the Authority’s commitment towards safeguarding consumer rights and enhancing accountability within the aviation sector.

NCAA, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, by its Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr. Michael Achimugu, highlighted that ticket refund compliance is central to the agency’s consumer protection mandate.

“The time has come for airlines to adhere strictly to the refund timelines. Failure to comply will attract immediate sanctions under Part 19 of the regulations,” he said.

Achimugu emphasised the stipulations outlined in Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023, which are designed to uphold passenger rights.

According to the regulation, refunds for tickets purchased with cash must be processed immediately, while refunds for electronic payments, such as mobile apps and internet banking must be completed within 14 days.

He cited a recent incident involving Air Peace, which exceeded the stipulated refund timeframe, compelling the NCAA to demand swift compliance. This, he noted, serves as a warning to all operators.

“The incident has triggered the regulator to take decisive action against any form of non-compliance,” he added.

Over the past year, the NCAA has worked to improve passenger experiences while fostering cooperation with airlines.

Achimugu acknowledged that most airlines have been responsive, leading to better service delivery and a stronger relationship between operators and regulators.

However, he declared that the era of leniency is over. “Airlines that fail to meet the refund timelines outlined in the NCAA Regulations 2023 will face sanctions,” Achimugu said.

He urged airlines to view compliance as an opportunity to rebuild trust with passengers, describing ticket refunds as “low-hanging fruits” that require immediate attention despite operational challenges.

He reassured passengers that the NCAA remains committed to protecting their rights and has facilitated substantial refunds and rebates in the past.

He noted that while passengers may not fully grasp the complexities of aviation operations, refunding due payments promptly is a basic expectation.

The NCAA Director commended the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, and the NCAA Acting Director General, Capt. Chris Najomo for their dedication to advancing the aviation industry.

“Their commitment to implementing the Minister’s five-point agenda and the 2024 Action Plan, which emphasise ease of doing business and support for domestic carriers, has garnered praise from the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON),” Achimugu said.

He also reaffirmed NCAA’s determination to ensure accountability within the sector, adding that the Consumer Protection Department has worked extensively to educate passengers and support operators.