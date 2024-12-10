Following incessant fire outbreaks in markets across Oyo State, stakeholders have sought for collaboration towards finding lasting solution to the incident.

The gathering which was organised by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South West zonal office, Ibadan, brought together key stakeholders, including NEMA officials, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), fire firefighters, road safety officials, corps members and market leaders, among others.

A prominent market leader in the state, Alhaja Sarata Konibaje appealed to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) to improve power supply to the markets.

“We need a reliable and efficient power supply to prevent fire outbreaks caused by high voltage and other issues.

“The current power supply situation is unacceptable and poses significant risk to the safety of market traders and residents.

“Collaboration between market leaders, government agencies, and utility companies like IBEDC is crucial to ensuring a safe and conducive trading environment.

“I urge IBEDC to expedite efforts to provide a stable power supply to the markets, as this is essential to preventing fire outbreaks and promoting economic growth,” the market leader said.

The stakeholders’ meeting aimed to identify the root causes of the fire outbreaks and develop strategies to prevent future occurrences.

The discussion centered on the need for improved electrical infrastructure, enhanced safety measures, prompt responses and increased awareness among traders and residents.