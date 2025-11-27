The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has taken a major step toward improving educational infrastructure in Kebbi State through a renovation project executed by Grufix Global Limited.

The intervention, which aligns with NCDMB’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Nigerians, was carried out in two primary schools in Argungu Local Government Area: Sariki Samaila Model Primary School and Tungar Marina Primary School.

At Sarki Samaila Model Primary School, the Board renovated one block of two classrooms with an office and a store, one block of four toilet units, a solar-powered borehole, and provision of three-seater chairs, learning materials, including school bags, books, shoes, pens, and other essentials

Similarly, Tungar Marina Primary School received one block of four classrooms with an office, one block of four toilet units, a solar-powered borehole, three-seater chairs, and learning materials and basic school supplies.

Speaking on the impact of the intervention, the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammad Mera, praised NCDMB for its dedication to improving educational standards in Nigeria.

Represented by Alhaji Kabiru Suleiman, the Emir noted that the newly upgraded facilities would make learning more appealing and encourage school attendance among children.

He added that the Board’s effort demonstrates a clear commitment to creating conducive learning environments and empowering future generations to reach their full potential.

The renovation project marked a significant milestone in NCDMB’s community development initiatives and is expected to deliver lasting benefits to pupils, teachers, and the wider Argungu community.