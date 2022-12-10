Nobody owns life, but anyone who can pick up a frying pan owns death.”

I have difficulties to pen down this tribute because of the nostalgic moments shared with Danladi Ndayebo. I continue to imagine what to say and what not to say, but as a true believer in Allah’s will, that we all came from Almighty Allah and unto Him we shall all return sooner or later because we are all on transit in the world, with the certainty that every living soul shall taste death. Taking solace from the requirements in the Holy book as standard, I struggled out of the deep sense of losing Danladi to muster some courage to write my own narrative of this erudite Nigerian. The storm of memories shared with Ndayebo will certainly overflow a newspaper space for articles. This tribute is therefore a kind of token acknowledgement that here was a man, who early enough saw, conquered and left lingering memories of his footprint.

I remembered vividly sometimes in November, 2008 as the Secretary to State Government (SSG) when Hajiya Rabi Gambari brought late Danlandi Ndayebo to my office in Government House and introduced him as the latest poach by the man who has penchant for mentoring and nurturing people to blossom to greater possibilities, the Chief Servant, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu as the next appointee. After few minutes of drills and engaging session, I found in him a pleasant personality, looking innocent and not exhibiting any air that he is from the top echelon of a leading national newspaper in Nigeria. You cannot imagine an editor of a national newspaper accepting Senior Special Assistant but not Danladi, who seemed more concerned with the contributions he could make to the State and the society through the opportunity, though young but pragmatic. The problem was that even if his services were truly needed, how would we accommodate an editor when all the key positions in the Department had been filled and taken? Therefore, my wise counsel was “Ndayebo, go and prove yourself and you will get to the top.”

He replied, “yes Sir” and left my office.

Subsequently, I continued to engage him on specific assignments and his delivery was uncommon. Yet, it was still like we were wasting this talent as we could not get the full benefit of his experience and devotion at that point. So, when the Chief Servant in his wisdom decided to make some changes later, it wasn’t difficult to recommend Ndayebo for the key strategic position of Chief Press Secretary and he delivered beyond expectations as he became the centerpiece and melting point of our media management. He cultivated the entire correspondents chapel, and the whole gamut of the entire media space of the state and beyond. I know his connections outside the state and national levels were legendary. Danladi was connected to Lai Mohammed, Sam Nda Isaiah, Garba Shehu, Mahmud Jega, Femi Adesina, Muhammad Garbadeen, Simon Kolawole, Mike Awoyinfa, Simon Reef, Segun Adeniyi, Dare Babarinsa, John Momoh, Kabiru Yusuf, Muhammad Haruna, Kunle Somorin, Mohammed Idris, Gbenga Adefuye, Ibrahim Sheme, Aliyu Akosile, Nasiru Imam, Wale Olaitan, Ruben Abati, Shina Kawonise, Biodun Oduwole, and the entire top notch in the media industry in Nigeria and beyond. Ndayebo was home with all his professional colleagues.

He was also a professional in killing bad press from sponsored anti-government agents. I was always confident he would do a good job in cleaning up the media space once I draw his attention to it. He was so good in managing bad press it earned him the nickname ‘Mr. Kill it’ among the state correspondents. Because news means different thing to diverse audience, hence, if a dog bites a man it is not news but a man bites a dog that’s all they want to hear and so Danladi was out there to do the job and he delivered.

I also remembered on many occasions that it did not take him much to deliver on difficult assignments. Whenever I said I wanted something done, he would get it done; he was such a meticulous and effective officer and performer. And he would not refuse any assignment however tedious. I remember one scenario where we had somebody waiting at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja to engage with us and I looked at all the aides around me, whom would I trust to deliver on this assignment now? And by 7pm, I dispatched Danladi to meet the person before 9pm and behold, Danladi was there.

Late Danladi Ndayebo was very close to me for many reasons, for being an excellent person, very dedicated and committed and ready to deliver on any assignment without complaint or excuses. I recall just a few months ago when I ventured into the murky political terrain to go for governorship. I was at several interactions with him. He was confident in me that I will deliver if elected. He was indeed a friend and a believer in hard work. So when my ambition took off full speed ahead, Danladi opted to resign his appointment as Executive Secretary, Nigerian institute of Quantity Surveyors to join me fully. I appreciated his zeal but promptly objected, insisting instead that he should let me face the hazy political weather alone to avoid too many risks.

Allah (SWT) knows the best. And because of our compelling faith, the decision of Allah in everything is unquestionable and we continue to rest on that belief. No doubt, late Danladi had hopes, he had dreams and we shared dreams and plans but Allah is the master planner. Looking at the happenings surrounding his death, I humbly remember Islamic teaching which maintains that when your days are up you can’t do anything about it. A man who could leave Minna at any time to any other place to deliver on assignment on several occasions and returning safely, but on that fateful day that he had to leave and exit the world, he left Abuja early enough for his journey such that he was not under pressure on the road. He could not be saved when he needed help on account of car accident he was involved. The rest is history.

Late Danladi Ndayebo will be remembered for things he stood for, professionalism, patriotism and commitment. And while alive, anytime he was feeling downcast, I would always do for him what the Yoruba call ‘Oriki’, singing for him in Nupe ‘Gibigi elozhi wunzhia, efujion a tuye’ and even on that day, I remember having the need to call him that morning to sing for him and to inform him that there was a serious assignment coming up which I had penciled him down for and then the phone connection dropped. Because I was on transit, I assumed it was from my end and I called back again only for his younger brother, Usman, to answer the call and inform me that he was not fine as he had an accident the previous night and that they were at the IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna and 40minutes later, I arrived there and met the late Ndayebo in serious pains. Nothing we did or could do at that time were enough to prevent his exit from the world, making it clear that we had to accept and take solace in the will of Almighty Allah, Who knows why it happened that way.

I want to sincerely appreciate His Excellency, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, the Governor of Niger State, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and the Commissioner of Health Dr Makusidi for the quick response in mobilizing doctors to attend to him before taking his last breath. I pray that Allah will comfort us all especially his grieving parents, his son, Al-Amin, and his brothers for the irreparable loss. Danladi Ndayebo will remain in our memories for his courageous and engaging moments, exceptional character, and commitment to professionalism, loyalty, friendship and family.

Yahaya is a Professor of Agricultural Extension and Development Communication at the University of Ibadan, Ibadan and former Secretary to Niger State Government.