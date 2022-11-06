The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives have arrested two Pakistani businessmen at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos with eight kilograms of cocaine concealed in a public address system while attempting to board a Qatar Airways flight to Lahore, Pakistan via Doha.

They were arrested on Saturday, November 5 at the Lagos airport barely a week after they came to Nigeria, that is, Sunday October 30, 2022.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said the two suspects: Asif Muhammed, 45 and Hussain Naveed, 57, who hold Nigerian residence permits suspected to be fake are frequent travelers to Nigeria under the guise of doing textile business.

In thesame vein, Katsina state operatives on patrol at Malumfashi-Zaria road, arrested a blind man, Bukar Haruna, 52, and his son Saka Haruna, 30 while heading to Niger republic with 20.5kg cannabis and 10 grams of exol-5. They hail from Damagram area of Niger republic.

Also, NDLEA operatives at the SAHCO import shed of the airport on Friday November 4, seized 13 cartons of Tramadol 225mg and 200mg imported from Karachi, Pakistan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The consignment has a total weight of 465.10kg and 642,800 pills of the pharmaceutical opioid.

The previous day, Thursday November 3, operatives at the NAHCO export shed of the airport also intercepted a consignment of different illicit drugs: Cannabis, Cocaine and Methamphetamine as well as Tramadol 225mg and Rohyphnol concealed in footwears and soap packs going to UAE, Dubai.

A 32-year-old Oladitan Serah Olufunmilayo who presented the consignment for export was arrested.

Meanwhile, two businessmen who have been on the run for months over their involvement in drug trafficking have been arrested by anti-narcotic officers assigned to track them.

One of the suspects, Nnebo Ikechukwu Christopher who had been declared wanted for his role in the importation of 40 cartons containing 346,800 pills of Co-codamol, a brand of paracetamol with Codeine seized at the cargo wing of the MMIA local airport since March 2022, was arrested on Thursday November 3.