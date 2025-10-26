The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the early hours of Sunday, October 26, raided Proxy Night Club at 7 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, where a drug party was going on.

The anti-graft agency arrested over 100 suspects, including the owner of the club and Lagos socialite, Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu, alias Pretty Mike.

NDLEA’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the suspects were arrested and taken into custody for screening as cartons of illicit substances including Loud, and laughing gas, were recovered from suspects at the party and the club’s store.

He further explained that the raid followed intelligence about the drug party, and NDLEA operatives who were embedded in the party between 11pm on Saturday October 25, however, disrupted the gathering at 3am on Sunday, October 26, based on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Also, NDLEA’s operatives have uncovered UK-bound cocaine in cream containers and meth in water heater.

A total of 70 parcels of cocaine factory-packed in walls of cocoa butter formula body cream containers heading to London, United Kingdom, have been uncovered at the export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos, with three suspects arrested in series of follow-up operations across Lagos.

The cocaine consignments weighing 3.60 kilograms were discovered on October 14, 2025 during examination of cargoes packaged as personal effects going to London, UK on an Air Peace flight. A cargo agent Lawal Mustapha Olakunle who presented the consignment for airfreight was promptly arrested while investigations stretching into two weeks led to the arrest of two principal suspects linked to the attempt to export the concealed Class A drug to the UK.

The NDLEA said in a follow-up operation on October 18, a female healthcare worker Ogunmuyide Taiwo Deborah was arrested following which Mutiu Adebayo Adebiyi, the chief executive officer of a travel agency, Mutiu Adebiyi & Co, was arrested at his 23 Ladoke Akintola Street, Ikeja GRA Lagos office on Monday, October 20.

In a similar development, attempt by a 35-year-old Lesotho national Lemena Mark to export 103.59 grams of methamphetamine concealed in a diabeta herbs coffee tea pack to the Philippines on an Ethiopian airlines flight from the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA) Enugu on Wednesday, October 22, was thwarted by NDLEA officers who arrested him and recovered the illicit drug.

No fewer than 21,950 capsules of tramadol 250mg concealed inside a 100-litre water heater were recovered from a suspect Umar Abubakar, 40, who was arrested by NDLEA operatives at Bode Saadu, Morro local government area of Kwara state following credible intelligence on Tuesday, October 21.