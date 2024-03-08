The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), have agreed to partner on the conduct of drug test for footballers in the country as part of efforts to curb the menace of substance abuse in Nigeria.

This was one of the highpoints of discussions between the leadership of the anti-narcotics Agency and the football league when the chairman of the NPFL board, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, led a delegation including ex-international, Daniel Amokachi; chairman of Sokoto State Football Association, Mohammed Saidu Nasiru; Chief Operating Officer of the NPFL, Davidson Owumi, and Head of Legal, NPFL, Uche George Egbe, on a courtesy visit to the chairman/chief executive officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) in Abuja on Friday.

In his remarks, Elegbeleye acknowledged the inspiring and impactful leadership Marwa has given NDLEA to become a frontline law enforcement agency now respected home and abroad. He said the activities of the agency have not only raised national awareness about the drug scourge but have equally curbed the impunity of drug cartels and barons.

He said part of the problems facing the sports industry in the country, especially football, was betting and use of performance enhancing drugs by footballers.

He said he has to reach out to the NDLEA for partnership to salvage the situation.

“The only agency that can save this situation is NDLEA by working with us to carry out random drug test on our players. Once they know we conduct drug test, they will refrain from abuse of illicit substances. This is why we seek the support and partnership with NDLEA”, Elegbeleye stated.

In his response, Marwa commended the NPFL boss for his giant strides and innovations to build the local football league.

He assured that the agency won’t relent in its offensive action against drug cartels in the country, expressing the willingness of NDLEA to partner with NPFL to curb abuse of illicit substances by footballers.

“We are happy with your request for random drug test for players. This is available in all our commands nationwide and we are ready to work with you in this respect. We are very ready to collaborate and support you in your quest,” Marwa stated.

He said the local football league should also consider mobilising star footballers to get involved in open advocacy against drug abuse because a lot of youths look up to them as role models.