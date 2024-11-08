The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) on Friday announced the recovery of the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the Sikorsky SK76 helicopter which ditched into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Bonny Finima on October 24, 2024.

NSIB, in a press statement by the Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Bimbo Oladeji, said the recovered recorder has been secured for onward transportation to its data analysis lab with a purpose to determine the cause of the accident.

According to Oladeji, the recorder will undergo data extraction and analysis by NSIB’s specialists at the lab to gain insights into the operational and technical conditions preceding the accident.

LEADERSHIP reports that the helicopter, operated by Eastwind Aviation was transporting eight passengers at the time of the crash.

Also, while five Passengers’ bodies have been recovered, three others have remained missing.

Oladeji further stated that since the accident, NSIB and its Search and Recovery partners have coordinated a search and recovery effort in collaboration with local and international partners to locate and retrieve the bodies of the deceased and the critical components necessary for a comprehensive investigation.

“The FDR and CVR, commonly referred to as the aircraft’s ‘black Box,’ was retrieved early this morning. This device is crucial in helping investigators analyse flight performance and cockpit communications to determine the sequence of events leading up to the accident.

The NSIB spokesperson, further stated that the Director General of NSIB, Capt. Alex Badeh Jr, commended the recovery teams and stressed the importance of the investigation.

As of today, three individuals remain unaccounted for and long-term search efforts continue in coordination with local and international partners.

“The recovery of the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder marks a monumental step in understanding what led to this tragic accident. The black box holds vital information that will provide invaluable insight into the sequence of events leading up to the accident, which will help us determine the cause and inform any necessary safety recommendations.

“While our thoughts are with the families of those still unaccounted for, concerted efforts are being made to find the missing individuals and provide answers to the families affected by this accident,” the statement said.