Media Reports On Ministerial List Fabricated, Untrue – Presidency

The Presidency has reacted to the swirling speculations and rumours surrounding the awaited ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu, saying media reports on the subject so far were fabricated and untrue.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy to the President, Dele Alake, emphasised the unique executive presidency system and affirmed that the decision to unveil the cabinet list rests solely with the President, who will determine the most opportune time for its release.

He dismissed the various speculations, innuendos, and rumuors circulating in the media as baseless fabrications.

With Nigeria operating under an executive presidency rather than a parliamentary system, Alake highlighted the President’s exclusive authority in forming the cabinet.

He stressed that it is the President’s prerogative to decide the suitable moment to disclose the list of potential ministers.

He categorically stated that all the information reported in the media regarding the ministerial list lacked any factual basis, and there was no truth to the claims.