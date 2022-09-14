Former Senate leader and chairman of the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Victor Ndoma-Egba has expressed worry over unregulated social media platforms which he said if not checked might destabilize the system.

Ndoma-Egba stated this when the leadership of the Cross River State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) paid him a courtesy visit in Calabar.

The former parliamentarian who pledged to reestablish his relationship with the union given the fact that he is the union’s patron, charged journalists in the country to equip themselves so that they can meet up with modern trends in the profession.

“Changes in the practice is fast becoming something else with modern gadgets, you must also re-establish yourself to continue to be relevant in the profession.

“There is need for the practicing journalists to be abreast with the modern trend in the profession. There is need for members to be ICT complaint,” Ndoma-Egba maintained.

He urge the NUJ leadership in the state not to shirk away from its responsibility of putting in place a scheme that would cater for the welfare of members.

The chieftain of APC stated that with a welfare scheme, journalists can afford to discharge the duty professionally without any hitch commending the NUJ leadership on it plans to reinvent the union in Cross River.

“Don’t just reinvent the union but we need to see to the welfare of the members whether dead or alive.”