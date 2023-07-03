NEDC’s Housing Revolution In Bauchi

Housing remains one of the most basic necessities of life. Aside from food and clothing, the next most important needs of man is shelter. And this historical fact has remained unchanged and will be so till the end of mankind.

Conscious of this and mindful of the need to ensure that poor and vulnerable populations have access to quality housing, the North East Development Commission (NEDC), commissioned the construction of 500 housing units in Dungal, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis.

Over the last decade, activities of Boko Haram insurgency displaced 2.2 million people from BAY states. This created a dire housing deficit in the region while putting pressure on the existing structures.

According to available data, Nigeria has an approximately 20 million housing deficit.

LEADERSHIP reports that the NEDC currently implements similar projects in the remaining five states of Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe, to address the housing deficit occasioned by Boko Haram insurgency and sustained years of neglect.

Reflectively, due to the sustained years of insurgency which has led to displacement of many from their abode, there is an influx of people who were displaced from their communities, to the urban areas with most of them taking shelter in any available public spaces, homes, schools, huts, abandoned and uncompleted buildings, while many trooped to neighbouring North-eastern states just as hundreds settled in the IDP camps across the states.