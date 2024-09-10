The Cross River State Neighbourhood Watch, otherwise known as State Vigilante and Environmental Sanitation Corps said it is not in rivalry with the Vigilante Group of Nigeria whose mandate is focused on assisting the Nigeria Police to safeguard life and property.

Commandant of the Corps, Bishop Mercy Felix Effiom clarified this on Wednesday while briefing journalists at the Ernest Etim Bassey Press Centre, Calabar, noting that it has the responsibility to provice environmental sanitation security in the state, among other roles.

Effiom stressed that the corps was officially registered with the Cross River State Government in 2016 under the administration of former Governor Liyel Imoke and got the endorsement of Governor Bassey Otu on August 9, 2023.

She highlighted the responsibilities of the organisation to include providing information, apprehending criminals, and handing them over to the Police for investigation and prosecution.

The organisation’s head also explained that upon the body’s recommendation by Governor Otu, the responsibility for comprehensive monitoring of the environmental sanitation efforts was added to their duties.

“Our visit here today is premised on our resolve to get ourselves acquainted with all functional agencies in a bid to have a harmonious and working relationship,” Effiom said, adding that the body also has as its aim and objectives, the stoppage of open defecation, carrying out community policing and neighbourhood security services.

“We want to be identified with our approved name: Cross River State Vigilante and Environmental Sanitation Corps (aka) Neighbourhood Watch.

“This is for the purpose of clarity to avoid further conflict in the society with the Vigilante Group of Nigeria operating from Abuja. We are the authentic and the only state vigilante security agency for Cross River State of Nigeria,” she maintained.