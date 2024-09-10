The Amavubi of Rwanda played out a goalless draw against the Super Eagles in Kigali.

After picking a draw against Libya in far away Tripoli last week, the Amavubi was brimming with confidence against the Nigerians.

Playing in front of their home crowd at the Amahoro Stadium, the Rwandans recognised how difficult it would be to attack the Eagles and decided to keep the ball.

Despite all their efforts, it was Super Eagles who dominated the game in the first half and in-form Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman thought he had put Nigeria ahead but the goal was ruled for offside.

Coach Austin Eguavoen changed the face of the team by introducing the duo of Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon for Victor Boniface and Samuel Chukwueze.

The host goalkeeper Ntwari Fiacre put up a heroic performance to deny the Nigerians and earned his team valuable point at home.

Super Eagles still maintain their position on top of the Group D with 4 points and the second game later on Tuesday between Benin and Libya will determine the position of Libya.