Director-general of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Habib Ahmed, has flagged off the 2022 “Operation Eagle Eye” in Abuja and called on the organisation’s zonal territorial and operational offices to complement the efforts of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), which is the lead agency in the exercise.

“Operations Eagle Eye” is an annual event aimed at motorists to ensure safe travels during the Yuletide season.

The director-general, who was represented by the deputy director (Operations) Bashir Idris Garga, urged NEMA and other relevant stakeholders to prioritise proper casualty handling and ensure professionalism while maintaining responder safety and avoiding unnecessary rivalry with other stakeholders.

He also charged them with ensuring that ambulances and emergency response vehicles are deployed at all flashpoints to ensure prompt response in case of any eventuality.