Workers under the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), NEPZA Unit, have rejected proposed changes to the regulations governing the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), warning that the review could weaken incentives and reduce the attractiveness of Nigeria’s Free Zone Scheme.

The union, in a statement dated September 25, 2026, signed by its chairman, Comrade Amaka Ugwu, and secretary, Comrade Aoso Sekav, urged the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to suspend the process of finalising the regulations until extensive consultations are held with stakeholders.

The statement titled: “Re: Proposed Review of NEPZA Regulations and Other Matters,” was addressed to the minister of industry, trade and investment on behalf of the ASCSN NEPZA Unit, an affiliate of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

The workers said they were aware that the ministry had reviewed the existing NEPZA Regulations and was preparing to harmonise them before forwarding the document to the Federal Ministry of Justice for gazetting.

They, however, expressed concern that some provisions in the proposed regulations could undermine the Free Zone Scheme by eroding the incentives that have attracted operators and investors to the zones.

“The said regulations in our view will significantly alter the attractiveness of the Free Zone Scheme in totality as it has considerably eroded the incentives regime in place,” the union stated.

While acknowledging the need for periodic reviews of government policies, the workers cautioned that such reviews should strengthen rather than weaken the Free Zone Scheme.

The union consequently demanded broader consultations involving NEPZA management, workers’ representatives, free zone operators, other stakeholders and relevant government agencies involved in the operation of the zones.

“That the proposed regulations should be subjected to further scrutiny involving all stakeholders like the Management of NEPZA, Union representatives of NEPZA, free zones operators management, stakeholders, as well as relevant government agencies germane to the free zones operations,” it stated.

The workers also asked the ministry to retain the existing arrangement permitting the 100 per cent sale of goods from free zones into the Customs territory, including the associated tax regime, pending consultations with stakeholders.

They further called for an accelerated review of the NEPZA Act, arguing that an updated legal framework would strengthen the authority and support the development of the Free Zone Scheme.

The union maintained that its objection was aimed at protecting the viability of the scheme and ensuring that regulatory changes do not undermine its objectives.

Despite its concerns over the proposed regulations, the ASCSN NEPZA Unit said its members remained willing to work with the federal government to advance the sector.

“The staff of the Authority are ever willing and ready to partner with your good office to actualise the transformative agenda and mandate of Mr President, and as well promote the Free Zone scheme,” the union added.